The Derby Public Library and Arts Council are inviting the community out to the Gathering Space Gallery to its “Exposed: The Art of Photography” gallery, which is available for viewing through October 28. Sixteen photographers are featured in the show, with images from distant locations, local wildlife, portrait work, and some black and white shots. The show is the first joint exhibit between the Wichita Area Camera Club (WACC) and the Derby Photography Club.
Photography clubs team up for Derby library art gallery
