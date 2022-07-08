The Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council invite the public to enjoy the recent photo graphic installation, “Pixels,” a joint show by members of the Derby Photography Club and the Wichita Area Camera Club. This is the second exhibit that has joined the two local clubs in a mutual effort; the first being in 2020.
“Pixels” is a collaborative event, with 107 photos taken by 24 different artists and hung within the Community Room, the Gathering Space and the High Wall Gallery. The photographs range in various sizes. Some are matted and framed, others are produced on metal, and some are wrapped on canvas. Although the photographs are presented in different formats, all works reflect a range of skill and creativity.
Visitors to the current “Pixels” show can view a variety of subjects photographers have chosen to present. Incredible shots of wildlife, stunning vistas of Kansas and other states, serene still-life scenes, and examples of motorized giants flank gentle and quirky captures, all of which are presented in the easily accessible library setting.
The Derby Photo Club was established with the goals of offering camera tips, outside lecturers, photo critiques, computer program skills and more. The group meets at the Derby library on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Club membership is free and open to people of all ages and levels of expertise.
The Wichita Area Camera Club is a long-established group, which meets the second Tuesday of each month at Douglas Photographic Imaging, 2300 E. Douglas Ave., in Wichita. It offers members increased education in the use of both film and digital cameras through multiple activities, and the group regularly exhibits in Wichita and Derby.
“Pixels” will remain on display until July 25, 2022. The Derby Arts Council also invites the public to a reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 22 in the Community Room. Light refreshments will be served, and artists have been encouraged to be present to comment on their works and challenges. Entertainment will be provided by Mulvane blues/jazz combo Shelter.
Many of the pieces exhibited are available for sale, and those interested in purchase can contact Tami English at the Derby Public Library, 788-0760.