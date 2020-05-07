Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Periods of rain. The rain will be heavy at times. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then windy after midnight with skies turning partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.