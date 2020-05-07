With the stay-at-home orders lifted in Kansas and businesses starting to reopen in phases – per new orders from Governor Laura Kelly – more service outlets are becoming available to Derby residents.
One of the first services to return, as of May 4, was the Derby Public Library’s drive-thru. While technically allowed to return to normal business (while practicing safe social distancing within), the library is strictly offering drive-thru services only in phase one of its own reopening plan.
“Libraries are designed as community spaces for people to gather and we’re currently in a time where we don’t want people gathering in groups of people who don’t know each other,” said Derby Public Library Director Eric Gustafson. “Also, there’s quite a bit of sanitation that has to take place, and getting all of our computers and our furniture reconfigured to allow six feet of social distancing is a bit of a daunting task.”
The library interior remains closed to the public for the time being, but limited interlibrary loans or transfers may be available and the drive-thru will be open on reduced hours – from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Phase two of the library’s reopening will include limited building use – with passport, fax and notary services to resume. Hours of operation will be based on recommendations of local and state governments and health officials.
Equipment – like sneeze guards – has been ordered to help facilitate reopening of the library interior, according to Gustafson, but the actual date continues to be a moving target.
“We would love to be open in several weeks,” Gustafson said, “but it’s going to kind of just depend on the numbers and what we see from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.”
The interior of the library will be set up for social distancing including closure of the Early Literacy Area, limited study/meeting room usage, etc., with anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms asked to stay home. There will also be shorter time limits for patron use of computers.
On top of that, patrons are encouraged to be in and out of the library as quickly as possible. To help, self-checkout and circulation stations will be spaced and marked for social distancing, with regular cleaning/sanitizing of shared surfaces being an added safety measure.
Library programming will remain primarily virtual during phase two of the reopening, though, with summer reading program participation being tracked via app or online, reading performances being streamed and other programming continuing on Facebook Live or other online sources.
Currently, Gustafson said there are no plans for physical programming in the library over the course of the summer – with the possible exception of a few socially distanced book clubs. Pro-grams like movie crafts will shift to a supply and distribution model (with participants picking up the necessary items and taking part from their own homes), though Gustafson said he doesn’t expect much to change with the library’s summer reading program – which typically has 3,500 kids sign up each year.
“The exciting thing is we were already planning to go digital with the reading logs for summer reading this year anyway, so we were very fortunate that those plans have been in the works for months so we’re not scrambling in that regard,” Gustafson said.
While phase two of the library’s reopening will be triggered by a relaxation in size limitations of public gatherings (or the implementation of a formula on recommended building occupancy), phase three – a return to full building use and access – is contingent on trends at both the local and state level. Once library staff feels they can safely resume all normal operations, the DPL will enter phase three.
Phase three may still be a ways off, but Gustafson noted patrons are excited to at least be get-ting their books again for now – with the first day of drive-thru services extremely busy.
“I can’t stress enough how much people still like holding a physical book. It is still very prevalent. Physical books have always been the number one driver of our circulation and still are,” Gustafson said. “We’re pushing the books out. We’re ready to start passing them around again.”