Growing out of the Woodlawn United Methodist Church’s ministry garden, Operation St. Francis was recently formed to help Derby residents beyond the church walls – particularly those of the furrier variety.
Structured as a local ministry set up to benefit local pets and their owners (through education and low-cost services), Woodlawn UMC member Carla Stroot had the idea to form Operation St. Francis earlier this year. It was born from the growing number of pets she was seeing separated from their owners. Her family quickly got on board and Stroot soon started reaching out to pet-friendly organizations to build the ministry.
“I just started making contacts, networking and bringing the forces together for our neighborhood,” Stroot said.
Now, Operation St. Francis is preparing for its first open air market for pet parents. The market will be held June 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Woodlawn UMC parking lot (431 S. Woodlawn) offering services including microchipping, dog washing/grooming, pet supplies, a blessing of animals ceremony and more.
Members helping organize and participating in the market include Debbie Miller (with Citizens for Animal Protection), Amy Hartman with Rocko’s Pantry, Complete K9’s Tony Turner and Samantha Moore, and Derby Animal Control officers Tori Brown and Madison Looney.
The majority of those members will be leading informational sessions regarding pet training and more, but Hartman will be providing the microchipping services (at a discounted price of $10) and speaking to the impact of Rocko’s Pantry – a mobile supplier of pet products in the area, a service that has seen increasing usage over the past year.
“We’ve been delivering food, to Derby as well, to people that have been hit by hard times – either COVID, unemployment, limited income, etc.,” Hartman said.
Additionally, Hartman noted the organization has helped implement about 400 microchips in the past year. The ministry’s event is intended to help grow those numbers in Derby before the Fourth of July.
Dog washing and grooming services will also be offered at discounted rates (like many of the engagement activities) at the event, while pet-friendly treats will be sold by Rockin Rico’s and other vendors. Attendance to the event itself is free.
Part of Operation St. Francis also includes a pet supply drop-off (similar to Rocko’s Pantry) at Woodlawn UMC. Items will be collected to help provide supplies/food to Derby residents and their pets in need including cat litter, potty pads, milk bones, leashes, beds and more.
Ultimately, education is the goal of the ministry’s inaugural event, as Stroot said there are three main demographics who will likely benefit from the market – young couples, families and the elderly. The intent is for the event to give potential pet owners (with a number of rescues and sanctuaries taking part in the event) in those categories an idea of if they can take on that responsibility – helping introduce them to all the trainers/services they may need access to.
“You don’t see that anyplace really. We don’t have that umbrella of support anywhere. That’s why we made it a ministry here,” Stroot said. “We’re going to give them those tools, and they’re going to walk out having all of those resources when they leave.”
“It’s all about education. It’s all about networking and helping people get what they need so they can better take care of their pets,” Brown said. “It’s a personal mission of mine.”
Several ministry team members noted they have especially seen the need for many of the services being offered among the elderly in the Derby area. Stroot noted her husband, a driver for Derby Dash, shared the idea during its early stages and that was made clear.
Depending on the reception, Operation St. Francis will plan a second such market for October (when the Feast of St. Francis is celebrated). Stroot expects the ministry’s inaugural event will be well-received from what she has heard so far and noted it has truly been a team effort.
Like the ministry garden, Stroot noted Operation St. Francis is seeking to connect those with resources to those most in need – and there are a lot of resources the ministry team can share with local pet owners.
“If someone’s got a question, I can almost guarantee that there is somebody in this group who can answer it,” Looney said. “If we can get people educated throughout this entire thing, I feel like that’s the main thing. If we can even educate one person, then one person’s better than none.”