Smartphones, streaming services and delivery apps are all about the personalized experience. It has become so personalized that it almost makes you wonder if devices know what you’re thinking.
Derby Public Library developed a far more intentional personalization program in late 2022 that provides residents in assisted living facilities with individually selected content to enjoy.
The Personal Librarian program, pioneered by Megan Ball, was an idea sparked from an inspiration from Ball visiting her late grandmother in a senior living facility and seeing that the population in assisted living could benefit from library services.
Ball has been involved in some form of senior outreach for about eight years. When she went to the American Library Association Conference over the summer, that is where the inspiration really struck. The reality of starting a program that provided older adults in care facilities access to library services was a feasible goal.
Once Ball realized it was the ideal type of program she wanted to do, she talked to Derby Public Library Director Eric Gustafson, who was elated to get the unique program going. Ball worked to collect bags with the program’s logo, create a questionnaire form and contacted activity coordinators at care facilities around Derby. There was a lot of interest in the program; by October, Ball was off and running.
Ball started meeting with interested residents and started to develop a relationship with them, which was one of the main goals of the program. She uses a questionnaire to get an idea of their interests. Ball then goes back to the library, picks out the items, and brings them back to the resident. It is not just limited to books; the residents can have anything the library offers.
As a team of one, it took a little bit of time for Ball to find the right fit for each resident. Ball relies on her coworkers to help pick out content if it is a genre that she is not familiar with. Even with the learning curve, she still got to talk with her patrons to get their insight.
“It took me about a month or two to be able to figure out exactly what they wanted,” Ball said. “Every time I would go out, I would ask them the titles they liked or disliked to learn what they are actually wanting.”
To date, Ball serves 28 residents, but the interest is growing quickly. As of now, the Personal Librarian program is limited to in-care facilities, but Ball hopes to expand it in the future.
The interests range widely from mystery to Benjamin Franklin; it keeps Ball on her feet to find intriguing content for each resident. One resident even made a show and tell of her husband’s old tie using a sewing book Ball had brought her.
It is a rewarding job for Ball to give back to the Derby community in this way, and she said that when the residents start talking about their interests, you can really see a spark, almost like it is triggering a distant memory. Just having someone to listen to their interests has been a rewarding aspect for Ball.
“The residents have told me several times how wonderful it is to have somebody come out, talk about their interests and bring them items that they didn’t previously have access to,” Ball said. “I find it very rewarding just to sit at a table with them, talk to them and get to know them because it is not just about book selection; it is also about human connection.”