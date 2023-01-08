Personal Librarian

Megan Ball (middle) stands with residents that are a part of the Personal Librarian program. It was a program spearheaded by Ball in 2022. 

 COURTESY/MEGAN BALL

Smartphones, streaming services and delivery apps are all about the personalized experience. It has become so personalized that it almost makes you wonder if devices know what you’re thinking.  

Derby Public Library developed a far more intentional personalization program in late 2022 that provides residents in assisted living facilities with individually selected content to enjoy.  

