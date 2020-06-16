The Derby Public Library will have a new performer, Jammin’ Randy, put on a Facebook Live show next week. Randy Sauer — an award-winning entertainer from Hays — will tell the story of Rusty the Robot, who is on a quest to become a musician in a band. His show will incorporate a variety of musical styles, and will feature free giveaways (open to those who have signed up for the summer reading program). The show starts at 10 a.m. on June 23 on the library’s Facebook page.
Performer will jam out on library’s Facebook
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
