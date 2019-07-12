Two performances will help the Derby Public Library close out its summer reading program with a blast.
Debut performers Inspyral will bring a show full of juggling and tricks at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23. Kelsey and Jeremy Philo put on an out-of-this-world juggling and glow show with lasers, hula hoops, acrobats and a unicycle.
Kid-favorite Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove will take visitors on an extra-terrestrial music adventure at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
A release from the library says Mr. Stinky Feet always brings a high-energy show with lots of interactive fun, and this year is no different.
Cosgrove’s music will help kids learn about the planets in our solar system and the kids can become members of the Alien All-Star Band as they go on a musical adventure through the Milky Way.
Cosgrove has been entertaining kids and their parents for two decades. He has performed for audiences all over the United States and Europe, even performing twice at the White House.
Performances will be held in the library’s community room.
All performances are family-friendly, free and open to the public. Children age 6 and under must be accompanied by a parent or responsible caregiver age 13 or older. No registration is necessary.