Trilingual grad

Ismael Perez-Gaspar earned the Kansas State Seal of Biliteracy in three languages, a first at DHS, honing communication skills he plans to take with him past graduation.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

To achieve the necessary requirements to graduate from high school requires a certain amount of communication skills. 

In that area, Derby’s Ismael Perez-Gaspar is certainly qualified. In fact, he may be overqualified, as during the senior awards ceremony on May 12 Perez Gaspar was presented with the Kansas State Gold Seal of Biliteracy in a total of three languages.

