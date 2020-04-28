No students or faculty inside Derby High School has kept life quiet at 920 Rock Road.
Due to construction being deemed essential in Kansas during Governor Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order, work has continued on bond projects in and around the building.
That includes the additional PE space, which sits on the southeast side of the building. The new construction, which will be attached to the existing high school, will house an interior space that is approximately 60 yards long and 40 yards wide. There will be a five-foot perimeter of sealed concrete around a turfed floor.
The space is scheduled to be completed by August 2020 and USD 260 Director of Operations Burke Jones said that timetable hasn’t been changed.
“McCownGordon has implemented a lot of safety measures to make sure they’re helping stop the spread [of COVID-19] on sites,” he said. “We don’t foresee any slowdowns at this point. All of the deliveries have been arriving on time and things have proceeded as normal.”
The project was approved as part of the first bond question in the February 2018 vote. Expanding the project to include a full 100-yard interior was rejected in the third and final bond question.
“Some have been confused, thinking we’re doing this without authorization,” Jones said of the mixup between the first and third bond questions. “It was a part of the first question that passed.”
Physical education department chair and head softball coach Christy Weve said the complex will be put to use immediately.
Due to space constraints, Weve said the main gym at the school has housed as many as five PE classes at a time. Now with the addition of this space, the classes can separate between the new space, main gym, auxiliary gym and weight room.
“With the new space, unless things change, the strength classes can do their warmups in the new space, which will be close to the weight room,” she said. “That’ll put the freshman classes in one gym and the advanced classes in the other.”
Fitness labs are a part of the department’s teaching and Weve said they will be one of the key issues alleviated with the new facility.
“A lot of times we can’t go outside for our fitness labs because it’s too hot, cold or wet,” she said. “… There are times we do our fitness labs in the hallways and that’s not very conducive, but it does the job. Sometimes we’ve had to do them on the cement outside the bell.”
As a spring coach at Derby High School, Weve has a firsthand glimpse at space constraints in the event of inclement weather. The longtime coach said, however, that it also adds important space for the marching band and other outdoor activities in the fall.
“It’s perceived that it’s an athletics and football-specific thing and it’s not,” she said. “Are athletics going to use it? Absolutely. First and foremost, it’s a PE and learning space … in the spring [when] it rains, we sometimes have basketball still going and have baseball, softball, soccer and track that need a space.”