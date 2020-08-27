As it stands, when it comes to group motorcycle rides, Pleasantview Baptist Church Associate Pastor Keith Barger usually misses out on the fun. Wanting to be as inclusive as possible, Barger had an idea.
“The problem with church folks and rides is most rides are planned for Sunday, so it makes it difficult for us. A lot of guys, they can take off on a Sunday and go; I can’t. I’m on staff here, and so I thought, ‘I’m tired of not being able to do any of that stuff, so let’s just put our own group together and do our own thing,’” Barger said. “Basically, it’s just a bunch of motorcycle enthusiasts who will get together, hopefully, once a month. We’ll plan out a ride, get together for a quick Bible study and prayer, and head out to ride where we’re going to go.”
Formed a couple of weeks ago, the Pleasantview Baptist Church riding group held its first organized ride on Saturday – traveling from Derby to Stearman Field Bar and Grill in Benton (though Barger said longer rides will be planned in the future).
Noting he wanted to be more involved and have that outlet for social interaction, Barger pushed for the formation of the church riding group. So far, the group has 10 members, which he said is about all the motorcycle enthusiasts he knows of at PBC.
While the group started from within the PBC riders pool, Barger noted membership is open to community members outside of the church. In fact, he noted that is one of the goals of the riding group, which is focused on creating a safe social outlet (in the midst of the pandemic), promoting fellowship and including the community at-large.
“A lot of it is getting to know one another because it’s people from groups that you may not otherwise (interact with), but because you have this interest in common it draws people from all sorts of social strata together and allows you to really get to know people that you otherwise may have never spoken to because you have this common interest,” Barger said.
Open to whoever wants to join, the idea is for riders to meet up – with group members welcome to invite friends along – and have a short Bible study and prayer time before setting out for their destination.
Giving local riders an alternative to Sunday events was one of the main ideas behind the formation of the PBC riding group and Barger said it has been pretty well received so far.
Those wanting more information about the riding group can contact Barger at keith@pbcderby.com or call 316-788-3734, with Barger hopeful it will continue to grow.
“I think the more we do it, the more it will push outside of the direct reaches of our church into more of the community. For me, that’s a great result of the whole thing. We don’t want it to just be for us. That’s easy. We want it to be for whoever wants to come, and I know that’s just going to take some time,” Barger said. “I hope folks have a good time with it. I hope we’re able to reach into the community to give folks another outlet to be able to really enjoy their hobby, their interest, together with a group of people with similar interests.”