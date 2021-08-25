At the Derby Recreation Commission board meeting on Aug. 17, the board voted to begin a plan to increase part-time pay rates for its DRC employees.
The goal of this decision was aimed to recruit and retain part-time staff by increasing pay rates. The DRC had seen a decrease in the amount, quality and retention of employees.
“It has been a growing challenge for us for a year or more,” Director of Administration Derek Smith said. “It has been an increasingly difficult time finding folks to fill positions.”
The biggest issues for the DRC is that spots have remained open, quality of employees has decreased and the DRC has had to take added time to train new employees.
“There are three scenarios that we are running into,” Smith said. “We have spots [that] are remaining open that we would have to use temp agencies to fill, the quality of the pool of candidates was being degraded a little bit and we had to bring people in at the last minute and do smaller trainings, which was taking more time for us.”
According to Smith, this issue slightly predated the COVID-19 pandemic, but it did not help the cause to find employees.
“I don’t know how much was related to COVID,” Smith said. “I think our issues predated those, and through COVID, people have raised their expectations in what compensation they want, which is not necessarily a bad thing. They are going to have more resources to support themselves and their families.”
To create the outline for the pay raise increase, the group surveyed across the state to observe the various pay rates that other cities were paying their employees. The group also looked at what businesses were paying employees at a local scale.
“We looked around the state to see what people in our industry are paying,” Smith said. “That changes greatly on where you are, so one half of it is a little bit of the industry standards that are expectations. But looking at the local retail and service sector is the primary driver of what we need to pay to attract folks.”
The DRC runs on a three-year pay range cycle that was set to expire at the end of the year. However, due to the effects of COVID and the demand for part-time labor, the board voted to implement the cycle as early as October for the 2022-2024 pay range cycle.
The original part-time pay scales set for a three-year cycle for 2019-2021 were adjusted to take a step format. The new range for annual raises was set at three percent for the 2022-2024 cycle and was based on the raised expectations of inflation.
“This is a three-year schedule, but we moved this process up because we felt like it was necessary in order for us to really recruit what we want,” Smith said. “It will be a boost to us to help our hiring in the fall and moving forward.”
According to the pay range process, the goal is to have these part-time pay rates effective on the payroll ending Oct. 15.
“We are reviewing our roster of all of our part-time employees,” Smith said. “Those folks with seniority could enter that scale at a little higher rate. We are looking employee by employee.”
The main beneficiary of this new pay increase will be the customers, but there is a trickle-down effect from customers, employees and the DRC.
“Primarily it is going to help our customers; they are going to have better, more motivated staff available to provide them service,” Smith said. “Obviously, it is good for our employees because, at the end of the day, the paycheck is going to be a little bit better.”