Part of annual efforts to stay on top of street maintenance, the Derby City Council reviewed the 2020 pavement rehabilitation plan at its July 28 meeting.
City Engineer Alex Lane presented the plan (which typically addresses projects requiring specialized equipment beyond the capabilities of city staff) to the council. This year’s plan includes mill and overlay work on Buckner Avenue – from Patriot Avenue north to 60th Street – as well as reconstruction of the roundabout at Tall Tree Road and Triple Creek Drive.
Base bid for the 2020 pavement improvement plan includes the Buckner mill and overlay work and removal of existing pavement in the roundabout – with the option to reconstruct the roundabout with either asphalt (option one) or concrete (option two). Lane noted staff recommended option two due to what they have observed in that area.
“The asphalt that has been there previously, it hasn’t held up very well. There’s a pretty wet condition there, so concrete will do a much better job of holding up,” Lane said.
Questioned about the history of the roundabout by council member Vaughn Nun, it was reported the roundabout had been in place for at least a decade. Asked to compare the residential roundabout to the one at High Park, Lane pointed out that High Park holds up better – partly because it doesn’t have the landscaping issue to worry about.
At Tall Tree Road and Triple Creek Drive, the middle section of the roundabout is landscaped and regularly maintained (i.e., watered), which creates some of the issues. As long as the landscaping remains, it was noted the issues with wet conditions will persist.
Dealing with previous maintenance on the roundabout, concrete was used for a partial reconstruction. Given the success of those efforts, council member Tom Keil was in favor of option two.
“I think the concrete kind of held up pretty good that they have patched,” Keil said.
Keil and Mayor Randy White also pointed out how much residential construction could have impacted that roundabout. With the construction traffic there winding down, that was seen as another reason to go with concrete.
Construction will shut down the roundabout at Tall Tree Road and Triple Creek Drive for roughly one month once the project starts. Budgeting $750,711 for the scope of pavement rehabilitation work this year, the city received four bids – with two coming in vastly lower than expected.
The city council authorized execution of a contract with Pearson Construction for option two of the rehabilitation at a total cost of $562,556.40. It was the lowest of the four bids received.
In other business, the Derby City Council:
- Approved the minutes of the July 14 city council meeting.
- Approved the sole bid from Traffic Control Services for 2020 pavement striping – including stretches of Rock Road, Buckner Street, Meadowlark Avenue and the Patriot and Rock intersection – at a total cost of $152,000.
- Approved the consent agenda, including a school resource officers agreement with USD 260 (two at the high school and one at each middle school) – featuring a 50 percent salary split between the city and school district for each day an SRO is assigned (projected to cost USD 260 $103,987.63 in 2020-2021) – and a contract with Conspec Inc. for paving improvements to Northbrook Addition phases three and four at a total cost of $421,926 (to be paid 100 percent by the improvement district).