It takes extra effort to spot the crosswalks at Meadowlark Boulevard and Buckner Street.
Heavy traffic along the major thoroughfares, along with age and wear and tear from the weather, has worn them to the point where they’re gone in parts and barely visible in others.
That will change soon.
At its Aug. 27 meeting, the City Council approved a project to replace damaged and faded road striping and rules of the road markings as and where needed.
The point is to ensure safety throughout Derby, said Dillan Curtis, assistant director of public works, who appeared at the meeting to brief the council and answer questions.
With the need for specialized equipment that the city doesn’t have, it’s work that calls for an outside contractor. There was only one bidder for the project, Traffic Control Services, which had a price of $96,956.
Public Works has a 2019 pavement marking budget of $150,000, so no extra funding will be called for. In fact, because of what officials call “aggressive pricing,” they negotiated more work and that will take in Patriot Avenue from Triple Creek Drive to just west of Woodlawn Boulevard.
That upped the cost to $129,245, but still within funding. On Aug. 16, officials with Derby’s Bid Board reviewed and approved the final bid.
It should take the contractor a week or so to get the job done, Curtis said.
There is no exact start date, but Curtis hopes it’s in September sometime.
“It depends on where it fits into their work schedule,” he said. And weather is a factor, although early fall weather is generally favorable for such projects.
The contractor will be using thermo plastic markings on asphalt, which should last up to 10 years, Curtis said. Paint will be used on concrete surfaces.
Along with Patriot, this year’s pavement striping and marking replacement project includes:
•Rock Road from Patriot south to Osage Street.
•Buckner from Crestway Street to James Street.
•Baltimore Avenue from Sunnydell Street almost to Meadowlark.
•Crosswalks at Meadowlark and Buckner, Woodbrook Street and Park Hill
Street, and Crestway Avenue.
•The Meadowlark and Buckner intersection.
Contracting bids can vary widely, depending on market factors, including the state of the economy and number of projects up for bid. With cutbacks in state road construction projects, the city has been receiving more favorable bids for a variety of road and street work.