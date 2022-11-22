At the Nov. 14 Board of Education meeting, several patrons in the Derby school district spoke out on various areas of concern. Much of the concern centered on the recent partisan political posts on a Derby High School Civics Club Facebook page, which claimed on the page to be non-partisan.
Political candidate Misti Hobbs recently appeared with DHS teacher and Civics Club sponsor Emily Williams in a Facebook post holding a campaign sign after Hobbs spoke to the club. These actions stirred concern that a violation occurred of a district policy and state statute that forbids the promotion of any political candidate.
The Derby school district also has a policy in place regarding political activity in schools, which dictates that staff members shall not use school time, property or equipment “for the purpose of furthering the interests of any political party, the campaign of any political candidate or the advocacy of any political issue.” The district policy is very similar to the state statute, Kansas Statute 25-4169a.
Leah Howell (R), newly elected District 82 State Representative for Derby, spoke at the board meeting about her concerns. Howell defeated Hobbs (D) in the recent election.
Howell said she wished no personal ill will towards anyone or USD 260 because of the events that took place.
“We all make mistakes, whether intentional or accidental; it does not really matter. What does matter is what we learn from those mistakes and we make changes when needed,” Howell said.
Those changes had to do with allowing alternate voices and ideas to become part of the overall learning experience for students. Howell said she fully supports the students’ right to use their voice and to exercise their First Amendment rights, supporting their right to choose. But she said they must have something to choose between, fairly presented in the club.
Howell was able to find examples of content on the club’s Facebook page, before the district shut it down soon after the idea of policy violations came out. She said she saw photos over five years and noticed overwhelming trends.
“I saw numerous elected officials speaking to the club and students participating in political races, wearing campaign shirts and holding banners supporting candidates,” she said.
The district had no comment on the Civics Club Facebook page and no new information to share on any action regarding the potential policy violation as it is an ongoing personnel matter.
Howell said the problem in every example posted was they were all Democratic elected officials and only Democratic races. She saw no examples of any other political party’s candidate being supported and no reference to any other elected or unaffiliated official speaking.
When it came to events, rallies or protests for students to attend, Howell said all of the issues were ones that patrons in the community would recognize as being supported by democrats with no representation given to opposing ideas or activities.
Howell said the DHS Civics Club must demonstrate that they are in fact non-partisan by their actions and not just words.
Cathy Boote, a former educator who is actively involved in the Republican party, also spoke out against what was taking place with the civics club.
“In my experience as an educator, I learned about teaching strategies that would teach students to think critically, address issues from all sides, even those they may not agree with in order to formulate informed opinions. Students were taught how to think, not what to think,” Boote said.
Boote was also concerned that the club page said it was non-partisan. But almost every post she saw espoused a liberal agenda. She said the page had posts that encouraged phone banking and a link to an organization that Boote says their whole purpose is to flip the Kansas Legislature.
Additionally, Boote was concerned that a candidate could check in at the office and walk through the school with a political campaign sign, without anyone raising an eyebrow.
“My concern is that the indoctrination is so deep it’s widely accepted, with no regard for the law or policy,” Boote said.
Boote offered to help schools find people who could speak to the club and let them hear alternative viewpoints on issues. She also encouraged the Strategic Planning Committee to consider in their survey adding questions as to whether all students and staff feel safe and free to express their political views.
“I am reaching out to the school administration, Boote said, “to please do whatever it takes to make sure our students are surrounded by a culture of rich diverse thought.”