BOE Leah Howell

Derby resident Leah Howell speaks to the Derby Board of Education about her

concerns of a DHS Civics Club Facebook page, which only provided liberal viewpoints and student engagement opportunities.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

At the Nov. 14 Board of Education meeting, several patrons in the Derby school district spoke out on various areas of concern. Much of the concern centered on the recent partisan political posts on a Derby High School Civics Club Facebook page, which claimed on the page to be non-partisan. 

Political candidate Misti Hobbs recently appeared with DHS teacher and Civics Club sponsor Emily Williams in a Facebook post holding a campaign sign after Hobbs spoke to the club. These actions stirred concern that a violation occurred of a district policy and state statute that forbids the promotion of any political candidate.

0
1
0
0
0