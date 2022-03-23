Contractors are scheduled to perform maintenance work on the traffic signal at the intersection of Patriot Avenue and Buckner Street on March 24. Work will begin at 9 a.m. and is projected to be completed by 3 p.m. The signal will be set to flash red in all four directions during maintenance, and the intersection will be treated as a four-way stop. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving in the area during that time.
Patriot/Buckner traffic signal work taking place March 24
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-