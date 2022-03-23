City of Derby logo

Contractors are scheduled to perform maintenance work on the traffic signal at the intersection of Patriot Avenue and Buckner Street on March 24. Work will begin at 9 a.m. and is projected to be completed by 3 p.m. The signal will be set to flash red in all four directions during maintenance, and the intersection will be treated as a four-way stop. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving in the area during that time.

