PAT program helps kids prep for school, life

Talk to Grady Boulier about his efforts as a volunteer with the Parents As Teachers program, and it’s impossible not to feel his passion.
“I hate to brag, but I probably have the best life of anyone right now,” he said.
PAT works with families and their children, from prenatal to kindergarten, preparing them for school and life in general by instilling the skills they need to succeed.
Boulier saw firsthand the difference it made with his granddaughter, who is now in the third grade at Stone Creek Elementary School.
“She was getting so much out of it,” said Boulier, who added that he wished he had PAT when he was a young parent.
His granddaughter was quiet and shy; now she’s more outgoing and recently asked Boulier for flash cards to work on her math skills in division and fractions.
Boulier, who is retired and 73, works as much as he can with the program and also provides part of its funding through his involvement with the Beach Family Foundation.
He’s been involved since 2015 and has no plans to slow down or stop.
It’s my pleasure to work with them,” he said. “They teach them so much to get them ready for kindergarten.”
Plus he likes the fact that a lot of times he’s called by the nickname “Grandpa Grady.”
Originally from North Carolina, Boulier moved here after retiring from the U.S. Navy. His wife is from Winfield, so that provided the local connection. He also worked for a local bank, but now dedicates his time to helping others through the program.
One thing that convinced him to do so was after watching a program by an early childhood specialist who showed a brain scan of a child who had little human contact and then one of a child with the contact, along with talking, action and learning.
Home visits are the program’s centerpiece
The difference was startling, he said.
“It really helps the kids out,” he said of getting young children’s brains working.
Having people such as Boulier in PAT makes a difference, said Jeremy Lewallen, its Derby program coordinator.
“Grady has been a huge asset to our program,” she said. “It’s rewarding to have someone who is so passionate and puts in so much time and effort because he truly believes in the mission.”
Among the tasks that Boulier does is to go to McConnell Air Force Base and work with young parents there to involve them with PAT.
The Derby district, USD 260, includes the base, and many times families there may not have the social connections that longtime residents do, she said.
PAT is an international program with deep local roots. USD 260 receives state funding for it, but the district has to provide funding, too.
Lewallen credits the administration for being a firm supporter of the year-round program, which has been in the district for almost 30 years.
Most of the funding goes to pay salaries for the 11 part- and full-time employees.
The heart of PAT are the home visits, wherein staff go to the family’s house and work with the child and parents on developmental skills.
“We know that raising kids is difficult, so we want to support the whole family,” Lewallen said.
Families also are busier than ever, so helping them find time to educate their young ones as they juggle multiple demands is a challenging part of the endeavor.
The social and interactive nature of PAT is vital, she said.
“It’s hard to do parenting in isolation as most of us are social beings,” she said.
COVID-19 had its impact on operations
That hasn’t been too easy of late, due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, which threw a wrench into operations.
“That was some of the most stressful times for our parents,” she said.
The program undertook Zoom conferences and phone calls during the midst of the situation, along with outdoor visits as weather permitted. It also had visits to its office in Oaklawn, as it had special cleaning procedures in place, but now has been able to resume home visits.
One misunderstanding about PAT is that it’s only for certain families, but it’s open to all within the district.
“There aren’t any qualifying factors, and no income restrictions, which is a blessing,” she said.
Staff will undertake screening on developmental factors, but leaves further examination to professionals in their field. Currently, they are seeing a lot of speech delays – which Lewallen is unsure why they are happening – but it’s one they want the families to get help on.
As well as home visits, PAT has popular themed play groups, such as the Cookie Bookie Club, a literacy program, and Wee Panther Pals, which is for ages 3-5.
Along with reading ability, the program works on personal motor and interactive social skills.
There also is music and movement, and counting and pre-math learning. Even little things that become important later on, such as how to hold a pencil effectively.
Asked what is rewarding about working in the program, Lewallen was quick with an answer: “everything.”
“It is so rewarding to watch the children learn and grow and the parents meet each other,” she said. “We do have the best jobs.”
For more, call (316) 554-0110 or email Lewallen at jlewallen@usd260.com.