Throughout 2019, people in Derby have celebrated the 150th anniversary of the city’s establishment.
But on Saturday, the community at Calvary Baptist Church was busy celebrating its own historic milestone: the retirement of 41-year head Pastor Kent Holcomb.
Holcomb said he’s looking forward to the next phase in his life, in which he plans to remain active in the church — and preach when he gets the chance.
“I still hope to serve here at some point in the future on a limited basis, or however much they would allow me to,” Holcomb said. “Preach here from time to time, fill pulpits around — that’s what I’m hoping to do.”
To celebrate his years of service, church members held a dinner and concert on Saturday ahead of his retirement sermon Sunday morning. Droves of church members showed their appreciation, many of them talking and taking photos with Holcomb and his wife, Virginia.
Allan Richardson, chairman of deacons at the church for 25 years, described Holcomb as a personable, genuine leader and a great friend.
“He’s a wonderful family man. In the 25 years I’ve been here, I’ve never heard him say anything bad about anybody,” Richardson said.
Along with his traits as a spiritual leader, Richardson commended Holcomb’s leadership in keeping the church debt-free as it transitioned to its current facility in 2001.
“It was always his requirement to build debt-free, and we would never build until we had the funds to do that, so it’s worked out very well,” he said.
The evening’s concert featured a large choir and orchestra, complete with percussion and horns. Pastor Robert Fuller III, music and worship pastor for the church, conducted the show — which featured a number of Holcomb’s favorite hymns.
“I have personally been greatly blessed … to have Pastor Holcomb as a part of the choir,” Fuller said. “He’s a good musician; he’s a capable choir member and section leader, but it’s so much more than that.”
“Pastor Holcomb has been supportive and he has my undying gratitude.”
In between hymns like “In Christ Alone,” and “It Is Well,” Fuller and incoming head Pastor Caleb Bowman spoke to the significance of each song and shared personal anecdotes about Holcomb.
“I believe Pastor Holcomb has been able to be a such a beloved and effective leader because of his love, devotion and faithfulness to Jesus Christ,” said Bowman, a 12-year member of the church.
Holcomb has mentored Bowman for the head pastor position in the years leading up to his retirement.
“[Holcomb] loves the Lord more than anything or anyone and that is proven in his personal devotion to the Lord, his obedience to the Bible and his prayers,” Bowman said.
Fuller also engaged audience members throughout the performance, periodically conducting congregational hymns.
Much like the city of Derby, Holcomb said he’s watched the congregation grow since he took over as pastor more than four decades ago.
“The community, I believe is more diverse, and it’s a great place to live,” Holcomb said. “A lot of people like to come to Derby, and I’m glad that we’ve been here for 41 years. It’s been a great blessing in our life.”
As one might expect from a man of faith, Holcomb gave all the credit to God.
“God’s done this,” he said. “This is all God’s work — from the building debt-free to the people who have come. And he’s blessed us with a tremendous church family that loves each other and loves the lord.”
Holcomb’s proudest achievement at the pulpit?
“Changed lives — where God is bringing people to salvation, and they begin to live in righteousness and are able to forgive people and love one another.”