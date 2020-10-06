You’ll notice something a bit different in this issue of the Informer – something many readers haven’t seen before.
The Derby Informer has printed the Derby High School student newspaper, Panther’s Tale, as part of this week’s paper.
The student newspaper has been a regular publication at DHS and is normally produced from top to bottom by the students of journalism teacher Joanna Chadwick.
Because of COVID-19 and subsequent restrictions on passing out newspapers to students at school, they were unable to print the paper. After a request from Chadwick, the Informer agreed to help out by printing their paper as part of this issue.
“We are thankful for this partnership because there’s nothing more exciting for a young journalist than to hold in their hands the newspaper that they worked so hard to create, and these students would not have had this opportunity without the Informer,” Chadwick said.
The content, layout and design were all created by journalism students at DHS. The printing is the only thing the Informer was responsible for. We hope you enjoy this opportunity to see what DHS students can do.
You can view the October 7, 2020 issue of the Panther's Tale for free at https://www.derbyinformer.com/special/panthers_tale/