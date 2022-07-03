While more associated with Memorial Day, the “gone but not forgotten” saying may come to mind across the Derby community this Fourth of July following the recent passing of renowned sculptor and local resident John Parsons.
A longtime community member and Derby High graduate, Parsons had a career as a firefighter until a broken back forced his retirement in 1979. From there, Parsons’ second career in art was launched, starting with a pursuit of his taxidermy hobby that quickly flourished.
His wife, Carol, noted he enjoyed numerous art forms – taxidermy, woodworking, photography, etc. – but Parsons came to excel in bronze sculptures. He earned national awards and worked on monuments across the country, from California to Vermont.
“Those bronzes will last forever unless somebody tears them down,” Carol said. “He’ll be remembered for his skill and his talent; he was really good. He could do anything.”
Parsons’ sculpting work included several statues for national outdoor recreation retailer Cabela’s, as well as many others closer to home. He completed a number of Panther statues in the community, including one for the former Verus Bank (now Citizen’s Bank of Kansas) and multiple for Derby Public schools – located at the high school and football stadium. He also worked on two wildlife statues for fellow community stalwart Charles Hubbard, located near Derby Hills Elementary School, as well as “Answering the Alarm” – a firefighter monument for the city located outside Fire Station 81.
Regarding his proudest works, Carol said it was hard for Parsons to pick one. He enjoyed one of his most recent works of Jackie Robinson, which stands in Wichita’s McAdams Park, commissioned for longtime friend and League 42 founder Bob Lutz. Additionally, Carol said John took great pride in his sculptures of veterans – like the first military statue he ever did for the city of Rose Hill – and had a special fondness for the monument at the Derby fire station, given his previous career.
“As a former firefighter, it was clearly a labor of love for him. His attention to detail was phenomenal. I will never forget the obvious dedication he put into the piece, and he just beamed with pride and satisfaction with the finished product,” said former city manager Kathy Sexton. “The donors, as well as city leaders, saw the project as not only honoring the community’s legacy of firefighting, but also recognizing and honoring John for his talent and his devotion to his hometown.”
“He was just a quiet, gentle person who had developed this wonderful talent and has produced things all over the country for a variety of schools, military projects and all sorts of things,” said Parsons’ friend and fellow Derbyite Bill Smith. “He was never out to promote himself. He just had a talent and he shared it in his own, quiet way.”
The impact of Parsons has not gone unrecognized, as memorials have started to pop up at his statue outside the fire station – with the flag also currently flying at half mast in his honor. A Celebration of Life for Parsons will also be held from 1-6 p.m. July 7 at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park.
In addition to his sculptures that will remain throughout Derby, a scholarship has been established through the Derby Community Foundation to continue to foster artistic inspiration through the next generation – truly leaving a lasting impact.
“As an artist, he has had a significant impact on our community both through the bronze sculptures he created that are displayed in Derby, but also through the many other sculptures he sold around the country, many through Cabela’s. He became well known nationally as a bronze artist whose sculptures included intricate details,” said DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn. “The John Parsons Memorial Scholarship Fund will ensure that his legacy as a Derby area artist will continue through assisting other local artists to pursue additional instruction.”
“Through his work, John showed us how to honor that which we respect and admire. His art inspires us to respect nature and honor the sacrifices made by others. For a guy to break his back and then pivot to becoming a rockstar of an artist is just unbelievable,” Sexton said. “The Derby community is lucky to have so much of the John Parsons legacy to enjoy for generations to come. Every time I look at one of his sculptures, I will think of his smiling face. He is a Derby treasure.”