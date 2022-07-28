With work continuing on the city of Derby's Parks Master Plan, more feedback is being sought at a public forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 28 at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park.
This step of the process includes sharing results from the community needs assessment survey, benchmark analysis for Derby parks, and park redevelopment concepts. The Parks Master Plan will serve as a guide for the city for the next 15 years and provide strategic direction and vision with specific plans for the redevelopment and expansion of parks and open spaces, facilities, and recreation opportunities offered to the community.