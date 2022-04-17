Derby’s Frank Parker, who is operations manager for Sedgwick County RWD No. 3, was recently named Rural Water Operations Manager of the Year by the Kansas Rural Water Association. The award was presented March 30 during the association’s conference at the Century II Convention Center in Wichita.
Parker was hired as a maintenance assistant at the district in the mid-1990s. Since then, the rural district has grown to nearly 1,000 customers. The district serves the area east of Derby and extends into Butler and Sumner counties.
Parker has overseen the installation of radio-read meters throughout the water district. That provides for more precise water loss measurements and the ability to download water usage history. He used to have a pager to keep up with customers, but now the district has a website and social media to communicate, and he uses the cloud to coordinate work orders and to-do lists with other employees.
During the award presentation, he was cited for his excellence in customer service, being willing to go above and beyond to make sure that customers are not just served but helping keep them enthusiastic about being a member of the district. He has been through a change in the water supply and the construction of a new pump station and many miles of pipe. He has pushed for the district to have more of its equipment and have enough staff to do its work so that a high standard of quality can be assured.
Parker is also involved in his community, serving as an election precinct committeeman and overseeing a small group for Life.Church East Wichita. He has been married to his wife, Melanie, for 25 years; they have five children.
The Kansas Rural Water Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing training and technical assistance to cities and rural water districts in Kansas. The association has a staff of 21 and provides hands-on training and assistance with problems such as leak detection, meter testing, energy assessments, etc. To learn more about the association, see its website at www.krwa.net.