Karen Orozco, an early childhood special education teacher at Park Hill Elementary School, received a $300 grant through Western Governors University’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.
Orozco works with her pre-kindergarten students on kindergarten readiness, with a particular focus on social skills.
She will use the funds to purchase a grocery store playlet for her early childhood classroom to help students learn play in a new, fun way.
The classroom project was one of 23 across Kansas to receive funding from WGU.