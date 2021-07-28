Park Hill WGU grant
COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Karen Orozco, an early childhood special education teacher at Park Hill Elementary School, received a $300 grant through Western Governors University’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

Orozco works with her pre-kindergarten students on kindergarten readiness, with a particular focus on social skills.

She will use the funds to purchase a grocery store playlet for her early childhood classroom to help students learn play in a new, fun way.

The classroom project was one of 23 across Kansas to receive funding from WGU.

