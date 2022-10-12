Park Hill students go back to Kansas roots with new garden

Park Hill teacher Sarah Feather (back) and students are shown with the final garden product – featuring eight different types of plants donated by the Kansas Native Plant Society.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Thanks to some support from the Kansas Native Plant Society, Park Hill Elementary recently got to officially join the Plaint a Prairie program this school year.

Sarah Feather, interrelated resource teacher at Park Hill, applied for a program grant last spring. The grant is offered through the Kansas Native Plant Society to K-12 teachers across the state and provides educators and their students with free garden kits, which Feather and her group of third through fifth-grade students received this fall.

