Park Hill students go back to Kansas roots with new garden

Thanks to some support from the Kansas Native Plant Society, Park Hill Elementary recently got to officially join the Plaint a Prairie program this school year.
Sarah Feather, interrelated resource teacher at Park Hill, applied for a program grant last spring. The grant is offered through the Kansas Native Plant Society to K-12 teachers across the state and provides educators and their students with free garden kits, which Feather and her group of third through fifth-grade students received this fall.
“I wanted to give my students a hands-on learning opportunity they could take pride in while feeling they are making a positive contribution to our school and the environment,” Feather said. “I also wanted them to learn about what it takes to maintain a garden and learn about plants found here on Kansas prairies.”
On the heels of the successful grant application, Feather and her students planted the garden at the end of September after the kit from the Kansas Native Plant Society arrived. Among the items received were 32 live plants – along with a garden sign, ID poster, links to teaching material/garden advice and more.
The plants were picked for Park Hill by the society based on a questionnaire Feather and her students filled out regarding the garden’s location (based on sunlight, type of soil, etc.). Plants received included wild strawberry, wild petunia, blue indigo, elm-leaf goldenrod, junegrass, plains oval sedge, tall anemone and whorled milkweed.
While the KNPS picked the plants, Feather noted her students were involved with pretty much every other step of the process – getting help from the school grounds crew to construct the beds.
“My students designed our garden. They decided what the best placement was for the plants and if they liked the design on paper,” Feather said. “When we were ready to plant, we placed the plants in the garden according to what they had decided. Then they made any adjustments to the garden layout before we placed the plants in the ground.”
Park Hill’s garden is located just outside of Feather’s classroom, so her students can provide daily care (watering, weeding, etc.) as needed.
Having taught her students about the plants and prairies of Kansas, gardening and how to work together to build a sense of community, Feather noted she felt the Plant a Prairie project was one her students would enjoy and be able to see through from the very beginning.
Feather’s students will continue with general upkeep of the garden and she said she is excited for them to experience new things and make real world connections through this project, as many may have had no prior experience gardening. Along with the organic learning experience for her students, Feather hopes the entire school may grow to appreciate the garden as well.
“I feel very fortunate that I was able to give my students this opportunity. I am very proud of what my students have developed. They come in every day and are excited to water and care for their garden,” Feather said. “I hope as the garden fills out more, other classrooms are able to enjoy the piece of Kansas prairie my students have worked so hard to help create at our school.”