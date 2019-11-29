Park Hill years of service.jpg
Staff from Park Hill Elementary were recognized for years of service at the Derby Board of Education’s Nov. 25 meeting. Pictured: Sharon Fowler (15 years), Sheryl Nedrow (20 years), Tracie VanHoutan (25 years) and Lisa Collins (25 years). Not Pictured: Alison Beckwith (15 years), Beth Kerr (10 years), and Debra Russell (15 years). Tracie VanHoutan and Lisa Collins also received recognition from the University of Kansas for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools.

