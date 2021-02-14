The Husky Helpers of Derby’s Park Hill Elementary are on a mission once again. This one, if they choose to accept it, will be similar to a project students took on back in October.
Charged with spreading positivity and engaging the school community (and beyond), the Husky Helper program will once again look to share some of those good vibes with the Derby Health and Rehab community.
Like the mission in October (open to all students, early education through fifth grade), the Husky Helpers were tasked with sending cards to Derby Health and Rehab residents – an assignment given out Feb. 2 ahead of the upcoming holiday.
“We’re having students make Valentine’s Day cards, letting them know that we’re still thinking of them and just trying to bring some cheer to their world,” said Skye Mosley, Park Hill Elementary social worker and organizer of the Husky Helper program.
Put together as a way to show the school and community could stay connected, even while clubs and concerts can’t be held like normal, the Husky Helper program is something Mosley said is intended to foster team-building at Park Hill even while students may not be able to physically occupy the same space as their teammates.
Back in October, students submitted nearly 200 cards that were delivered to Derby Health and Rehab residents. Mosley noted she had received at last 30 cards before the first full week was out regarding the latest mission, with all cards to be turned in by Feb. 9.
Once all cards from Park Hill students were collected, Mosley was set to make the delivery on Feb. 10 – so the cards could be properly quarantined in order to be given out to residents by Valentine’s Day.
Much like the original project, Mosley noted the goal of the most recent mission was to create some connection within the community. Seeing how residents reacted to the first batch, she is hopeful that will encourage students to carry on the tenets of the Husky Helper program through their time at Park Hill and beyond.
“I think that we all know that many of our senior citizens have been especially isolated. A lot of them have not had any visitors at all since all of this began. We’re going on a year of them not being able to see their family members other than through a window or a parade of cars driving down the street. I think our students can relate to that on their own level. Christmas was a little bit different, sporting events are different for them, we definitely know that school is different, so it gives them a way to be able to connect with each other and I think the students really enjoy being able to see the difference they’re making,” Mosley said. “I just hope that the kids continue to develop that sense of community service. I want them to be involved in their community and understand that we can make a difference in our communities. It doesn’t take money; it doesn’t even take very much time. We can be good citizens.”