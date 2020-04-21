This is part 1 of a 2-part series to be continued next week.
Happy, upset, impressed, stressed out — Derby parents have a range of feelings about how USD 260’s Continuous Learning Plan is going so far. We talked to some of those parents to get their thoughts. Here are some of their answers. Be sure to check out next week’s Informer for more parent reactions. Quotes have been edited and condensed for clarity and length.
Kara Sumner, a substitute teacher and stay at mom with an eighth grader and two kids at Derby High School
They’ve done a tremendous job. When you think [that] they’ve made a plan like this and implemented it in a little over a week. And then when the majority of teachers taking this on are at home with their own families and dealing with everything that the rest of us are dealing with and working from home, I'm overly impressed.
It's easy for someone in the district to say this is what we're doing and how we’re going to implement it, but they're not the ones on the ground doing it. Absolutely nothing we have asked for or needed or didn’t understand wasn't resolved quickly and wasn't given full attention. I never once feel like anything was put on the back burner, and that’s impressive.
Amanda Gayton, a local baker with a first and fourth grader
I'm not a teacher, I'm a parent. A single parent at that. I still need to provide for my kids. So having two kids and two sets of work, that's getting kind of crazy.
With the older kids, it would just be easier if the teachers would do a Zoom meeting with them. If they could do that. I guess my frustration lies with the teacher saying none of this is going to be graded, but they still want them to do all this and to check in every day.
We had to get Internet for them to do work at home. Thankfully there were places we could have went [that would provide Internet access.]
It’s kind of frustrating that they want parents to do the majority of the work. We’re the ones teaching. So I’ve told my teachers, ‘Listen, I’m going to go by my lesson plan and I’m going to do what I see fit.’ I kind of came up with my own little plan to make them do their lessons. Both of my children are on [Individualized Education Plans].
I know I’m not the only parent who gets frustrated by this. Let’s face it, when kids are at home they feel free to be themselves versus when they’re at school, they know they need to sit and listen. Kids feel free to be themselves at home. So getting them to listen sometimes doesn't always work, and getting them to participate doesn't always work.
I’m not a teacher, I don't necessarily know what I’m doing, and I’m doing the best I can do while still trying to bring in an income for my kids.
Carlita Menzie Wheeler, a USD 260 substitute teacher with four girls at Tanglewood and one girl at Derby High School
It was rough in the beginning, but it’s getting better. But I think the hardest part is keeping all their meetings straight. I have two kids that get extra help with their reading. Those meet everyday. Then they have meetings with their homeroom teacher. My 4th grader has a meeting every day. So those have been kind of challenging to keep up with. I think that's the hardest part. The school work hasn't been too difficult. Keeping the kids on track can be a big part, and trying to manage four kids doing different things and keeping all on task can be hard. But they enjoy being done early. They’re done usually by lunchtime and then have the rest of the day to do other things.
I think the kids’ biggest struggle is missing their friends and teachers. They really, really miss that social interaction.
Amber Zenger, a retail worker with a son at Pleasantview Elementary School and a daughter at Derby Middle School
There’s no accountability right now. I got an email from the principal today saying their grades will be averaged from the beginning of the school until now.
It's quite often that her teachers cancel her Zoom meetings. I believe she is [supposed to have] a Zoom meeting with a different teacher each day. There's just no accountability.
She's going to start high school next year and she's not going to be ready. We moved here from Oklahoma a couple years ago. Oklahoma schools are behind Kansas. Now she's just falling further and further behind.
I feel like the teachers should be required to hold class. They’re still getting paid. They still assign assignments, and they still ensure students do their work. They should, maybe not a full class, but they should have recorded instructions so if there are questions [students] could look back.
It’s a bad situation. I do think there should be accountability.
Heidi Michelle, who works at a juvenile correction facility and has a first grader at El Paso Elementary and a freshman at Derby High School
I think it has worked well for the high schooler. But at the grade school level, I'm not really impressed, simply because I am still working, and my son’s teacher, she’s not really doing much for them. I mean, she's posting stuff, but you can't get a hold of her, and when you email her, she might email you back, she might not email you back. And there’s no other way to contact her. [My son is] also doing enrichment, and the stuff they’re giving him he did in preschool.
And [when it comes to Zoom meetings] with high schoolers, you can have the expectation of everyone not talking at once, but you can't expect that from first graders. At that age they just want the teacher's attention.
My child is learning but only because I bought extra things for him to do.
[My parents, who are watching him while I’m at work], they’re super overwhelmed. And I think it’s mostly because of the technology, but I also picked up the packets because I’m like, ‘Well, if you can do the packets with him, then at least he can do something else.’ It’s first grade, but it’s the easiest first grade material you could pick out.
I feel like the high school teachers care, but my son’s teacher, I really think she’s kind of just going through the motions. They have an app called Seesaw, and she’s not leaving any feedback. Every three or four days she’ll put, like, ‘good job.’ She’s doing the least amount of work.
Mary Brown, who runs a construction company with her husband and has two kindergarteners and a second grader at Derby Hills
It’s definitely given me much greater respect for our teachers. I think it’s harder for us as parents because we’re now wearing our teacher hats and our kids aren't necessarily used to that. I'm stepping into the teaching role, with them being so young. This is more self-guided for the kids, so I have to work quite a bit with them just to help them through each subject. It’s definitely a shift in what I'm used to doing, but i think it’s actually really good for them and it’s given me a better perspective of where my kids are.
I’ve had to take a step back from really being able to work, which fortunately I'm in a position to do. So I've had to take on more of that teacher and mom hat, and I’m mixing in trying to do work at the same time. It’s definitely been a shift but it's going good. It's definitely good to keep ourselves busy. That way the days roll a little bit faster.
Amy Kalb, a WSU professor with a sophomore at Derby High School and a seventh grader at Derby North
I don't know that anybody could have anticipated this. I feel like for the amount of time they had to get it in place, two weeks in, i thought it rolled out really seamlessly. I attended the Zoom meeting where they explained what it was going to look like. I felt like they already had it really mapped out at that point. Then it was just a matter of teachers getting their subjects ready to go. I thought they responded really well.
The only other thing that I’ve been super impressed with that I'm noticing is that the teachers are checking in on the kids not only academically but also emotionally. I'm not listening in on their classes per se, [but] it seems like teachers are doing a really good job. Both kids have a homeroom teacher. Now one of the main functions of that class is to check in to make sure they are emotionally coping. I'm so happy with that.
Heather Leggett, a stay at home mom with a fifth grader at Park Hill and an eight grader at Derby Middle School
I think they’ll be prepared for next year. I think, big picture, everybody’s in the same boat right now. Everybody’s going to be going back in with the same type of information. I don’t think overall in their span of education this two and a half months is going to have an overall negative impact on their education. I think they’ll make it back up.
I commend everybody who took this insurmountable task in front of them and made it into a workable system. I feel like just as much as we expect flexibility and grace from the district. we need to extend that as well. This is new for them as well. I know it’s frustrating and a lot to take in but I know they’re working very hard to do the best they can given the circumstances. And again, I'm not dismissing the fact that other families are going to have different experiences as far as if the parents are still working, or if the kids or struggling, or whatever. So many factors play into it.