A number of district parents spoke out at last week’s Board of Education meeting in response to mandatory quarantines for students that followed a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the school district.
The parents expressed concern with how the district was handling the positive coronavirus cases, and urged them to let the students return to school, or to at least answer questions that they had.
“I have a son who’s a junior that was sent home [recently] from Derby High School,” district parent Laura Franke Said. “I asked all of you a question over email that has not been answered: will you be moderating all the healthy students you sent home from school last week to make sure this is effective? Or in other words, what criteria are you, the Derby school district, using to measure the effectiveness of the mass exodus of healthy students from a classroom?”
Franke went on to say that she quickly received a response from Board President Justin Kippenberger, who told her he did not have an answer but said her question needed to be addressed. Frankie said she also received a response from District Superintendent Heather Bohaty.
“She shifted all responsibility for my son’s quarantine to the Sedgwick County Health Department,” Franke said. “I was told repeatedly the school’s directives were in direct alignment with the health department. I was also told by the superintendent that if my child met the criteria for being a close contact, he would be sent home repeatedly throughout the school year, with no hope of staying in the classroom even though he’s healthy.”
Franke went on to say that the district “does not understand the definition of close contact.”
“The only part that fits your definition is that he was in the same room for 10 minutes or more,” Franke said.
Franke ended her statement to the board by posing a question: “What criteria are you using to measure the effectiveness of your actions?”
Next up was Courtney Goble, a school counselor at Derby North and parent of a seventh grader. She said her son was recently sent home as a close contact.
“He immediately cried and begged for me to do something,” Goble said. “He was angry and upset He had waited six months to be back in school, and two weeks later he was told he needed to go home again.”
This time would be different, though, Goble said.
“It wasn’t going to be the whole family at home, or even any of his friends at home,” Goble said. “It would just be him.”
The next day the rest of the family got up for school and work, but her son had to stay home alone. He has a support system, though, Goble said.
“What about those students who are home without that support system and who aren’t okay?” Goble asked. “We have to pay close attention to the mental health of the students we are sending home and how isolation plays a huge role in the decline of mental stability in children.”
The last parent to speak was Alan Pedersen, who wore an “Unmask the Truth” shirt. Pedersen said that the children were being used as “pawns in a high stakes political game.”
“This should not be,” Pedersen said.
“If masks work, why are we social distancing? If social distancing works, why are we wearing masks? If both work, why has my healthy daughter been sent home for two weeks?”
Pedersen went on to thank board members Justin Kippenberger, Andy Watkins and Mark Tillison for their “past and present efforts to push back against this madness.”