During the Derby Parents as Teachers recent biannual advisory meeting, the Beach Family Foundation’s Grady Boulier – a dedicated advocate and volunteer – surprised the organization with a $4,000 donation. Through the support of the foundation, Derby PAT has been able to give away 678 books this year through the Cookie Bookie Club. Pictured at the check presentation (left to right) are Lori Belew, PAT Outreach and Special Projects; Danna Peterson, PAT Early Childhood Literacy Program Coordinator; Boulier; and Jeremy Lewallen, Derby PAT Program Coordinator.