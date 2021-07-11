The annual Panthers on the Green golf tournament will return to Derby Golf & Country Club (2600 N. Triple Creek Dr.) on July 31. The tournament will get underway with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Lunch and awards will be presented after the tournament.
Registration is $540 for a team of four. July 23 is the registration deadline for the tournament that benefits the Derby High School football program.
Entry fee includes four green fees, cart, range balls, lunch, four raffle tickets for a round of golf at Flint Hills National Golf Club, eight general raffle tickets for a host of other prizes and one golden ball (acting as a fifth player for each team) for the tournament.
Any questions can be directed to Brent Renberger at 316-761-6829 or brent@gatewaywireless.net.