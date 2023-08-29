FHSU Pantherettes

Londyn Lindsey, Jenna Gallegos and Alyssa Kate Dawkins are a trio of Pantherette alums that will be reunited at Fort Hays State University on the Tiger Debutants dance team. The trio are shown here at the Class 6A state championship game in 2021.

 COURTESY/joel craig

A trio of Derby High School Pantherettes alums will be reunited on the sidelines at Fort Hays State University this season. Jenna Gallegos, Alyssa Kate Dawkins and Londyn Lindsey are continuing their dance careers as part of the Tiger Debutants.

Gallegos is in her second season in the program, while Dawkins and Lindsey are freshmen learning the ropes of their new routine. Having familiar faces around has helped the adjustment, and the trio has picked up right where they left off. 

0
0
0
0
0