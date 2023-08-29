A trio of Derby High School Pantherettes alums will be reunited on the sidelines at Fort Hays State University this season. Jenna Gallegos, Alyssa Kate Dawkins and Londyn Lindsey are continuing their dance careers as part of the Tiger Debutants.
Gallegos is in her second season in the program, while Dawkins and Lindsey are freshmen learning the ropes of their new routine. Having familiar faces around has helped the adjustment, and the trio has picked up right where they left off.
“It makes the adjustment more comfortable,” Lindsey said. “It was kind of scary going to a new team, but knowing Jenna was there and Alyssa Kate coming with me, it makes it a familiar environment.”
“It is weirdly surreal,” Gallegos added. “I haven’t seen them in like a year, but it feels like nothing has changed. We are still close, and it is fun and having them here at Hays is awesome. Having Londyn and Alyssa Kate here brings a piece from home I didn’t have last year.”
The trio have been dancing for a combined 45 years, and as they begin the season, the freshmen have had to adjust to the new practice schedule. The demands of practice are more intensive as the team has to learn several dances throughout the season.
“The biggest difference for me is probably practice,” Dawkins said. “We practice at night for longer periods of time.”
Each Pantherette alum had to go through a rigorous tryout process at Hays. All three have earned scholarships to pay for housing, a solid bonus for the trio. Being at the college level, the expectations are higher from an increased performance time at halftime, leading youth camps, and longer sports seasons. Gallegos said the team is even working on getting in a position to perform at national competitions, and the coaching staff is working to get funding for it.
“I would say that more is expected out of you,” Gallegos said. “We were expected to do great things at Derby, and Gina Thrailkill was a great coach. But at the college level, it is not just your coach that wants you to be great; there are others that are on your side. It is a bigger thing because you are always practicing, performing or being out in the community.”
The trio agreed that football was the sport they were most looking forward to this season. The Pantherettes bring energy to the sideline at Panther Stadium, and it was a highlight of the trio’s time as a Panther. The Derby alums are looking forward to the first Fort Hays State home football game on Sept. 7.
“I am definitely looking forward to football season,” Lindsey said. “That was one thing that motivated me to dance still. I like football season a lot.”
“Football was what we liked to do most at Derby,” Dawkins said. “It will be really fun to have that again.”
This season, there is a unified goal to get into the rhythm of the season and an excitement to learn the new dances. Gallegos said the biggest goal for the team is to develop a strong bond throughout the team, and the captains are doing a good job of making that happen.
As the fall begins, the trio is starting to adjust to the new environment and the routine of a new semester of school. In the time of adjustment, there is an appreciation for having familiar faces around during the process. It brings a piece of Derby to Hays, which has helped ease the new process.
“It is nice having people from home because it brings a piece of home,” Lindsey said. “It makes it easier to transition because not everything is so new. You have people that you can go to that you know. You don’t have to figure it out on your own.”