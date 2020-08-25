Those traveling down Madison Avenue this summer may have noticed the changes underway at Panther Stadium – just east of Derby Middle School.
Phase one of construction (part of a larger USD 260 bond project) focused on new lighting fixtures and expansion of the stadium parking lot, which is currently being completed, while phase two plans deal with the stadium structures themselves. Those site plans were brought before the Derby Planning Commission for review at its Aug. 20 meeting.
Improvements making up phase two include reconstruction of the stadium grandstand and press box, as well as construction of a concession building, ticket office, locker room, restrooms, etc.
Aesthetically, City Planner Scott Knebel stated that the design of most of those buildings meets city criteria (with brick masonry finishes and metal panel accents), but the plans for the grandstand/press box feature a unique metal panel finish. Staff recommended that design element be allowed as long as flat metal panels are utilized instead of the proposed standing seam panels.
“One of the things that we’ll recommend is that they would submit drawings, documents and sample materials for staff to look at as it relates to the recommendation about those modifications to those sheets,” Knebel said.
Designs of the structure also feature a lot of signage, with staff recommending a sign plan be allowed for the stadium. Questioned on the details of those signs, Knebel noted there will be variety – both in material and message – and those signs could change. For that reason, a plan was recommended for the applicant to determine. It was noted the majority will be a combination of celebratory signs and revenue-generating signs.
If enough money remains in the project fund, Knebel also recommended moving forward with the alternative plans for phase two. Those include a “Panther Pride” display along the new locker room and a three-bay (not two-bay) ticket booth.
Commissioners also questioned if something more than chain link was being assessed for the enclosure of the stadium. Staff reported the intention of the applicant is to use black vinyl chain link fencing.
The only other items that came into question were the need for a trash enclosure by the concession stand, which was not listed in the site plan. Schaefer, Johnson, Cox and Frey Architecture representative Terry Wiggers confirmed that the design team had no qualms giving the enclosure a brick veneer to match the adjacent building.
Following a phase one site inspection, a new accessory structure was also identified at the baseball stadium, with staff asking that the applicant secure a permit for that structure to allow for its presence on site.
Unanimously, the Derby Planning Commission approved the site plan review for phase two of the Panther Stadium improvements, subject to staff comments and discussion. It also approved site plans with lesser improvements for two other USD 260 buildings, including the maintenance and operations building and transportation facility.