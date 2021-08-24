Panther Stadium will be open during the day, once construction is complete, under a new set of operational guidelines.
The Derby Board of Education approved the set of guidelines at its meeting on Aug. 23. The guidelines were revised after board members expressed opposition to a staff proposal on Aug. 2 to lock the stadium any time it was not in use for an official district activity.
“The community is the one who pays for our stadium, so to lock them out of it is a precedent we don’t want to start on,” board member Justin Kippenberger said at the meeting on Aug. 2. “If we go back to them in the future for another bond, the appetite could not be there.”
The original proposal to lock the stadium when not in use was based on district staff’s concerns about vandalism and trespassing. The new plan is to lock the stadium through the night, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
One caveat, however, is that the stadium will remain locked overnight and on weekends until the district is able to install a security camera system. Until then, the stadium will be open for use from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Operations Director Burke Jones said he anticipates the security system to be fully operational by late October to early November.
Other guidelines approved for the stadium’s operations are:
• Students fifth grade and younger must be accompanied by an adult
• Students grades 6 to 12 must be accompanied by an adult or have a school-issued ID
• No re-entry during an activity
• No outside food or drink allowed
• No tobacco/nicotine/vaping products allowed
• Lawn chairs and outside sports equipment are prohibited
• Documented service animals only (no pets)
• Reserving seats is prohibited