A bid of $43,900 for the production of a new panther sculpture at Derby High School was unanimously approved by the Derby Board of Education last week. The bidder was Parsons Sculpture. No other bids were submitted. The bronze sculpture – which will be roughly six feet tall and stand upright – will be located on the high school’s front lawn. The project will likely be completed by the end of the upcoming spring semester. Derby High School Principal Tim Hamblin said he hopes the sculpture somehow becomes a new tradition for Derby high schoolers.
Panther sculpture bid approved
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
