The Derby High School Panther Marching Band finished first place in its division at the Olathe Marching Invitational on Oct. 9.
The band later competed in the open class finals, earning seventh overall out of 13 bands.
The band also competed at the Shawnee Mission Invitational on Oct. 16, earning third place out of four bands in the preliminary round and fourth place out of eight bands in the final round.
The band will wrap up its competitive marching season on Oct. 30 at the Kansas Bandmasters Association Marching Festival but will continue to perform at football games.
Pictured: Drum majors Liam Dixon, Logan Bach and Nathan Cockrell.
Not pictured: Color guard representatives Mya Khanu and Abby Fowler.