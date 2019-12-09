The Derby High School marching band is preparing to take a New Year’s trip to “The Happiest Place on Earth.”
As part of their trip to Disney World, the band will march in a parade through Magic Kingdom at 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
“We always try to do something related to Kansas when we leave the state, so we’ll be doing an arrangement … of Home on the Range,” DeVault said. “And then we’ll do the Derby fight song as well in the parade.”
The day before the parade, students will get the chance to participate in a performance clinic at Disney World.
“The band will spend some time learning a piece of music from a Disney animated film, and then they will basically sync up the film to our performance and every kid gets a copy of that performance,” Director Adam DeVault said. “So basically we’re playing the soundtrack for the movie on the movie.”
The band will travel by bus to Disney World on Dec. 28 and will return on Jan. 2.
DeVault said he likes to take the band on a trip roughly every three years, but he hasn’t taken the band to Disney World since 2002. The band’s most recent out-of-state adventure was on a trip to Hawaii in 2016.
Band members raised funds to help cover the cost of their trips.
“We’re constantly raising funds for our marching program, so basically we just continued with our regiment of fundraisers and tried to apply as much of these fundraising opportunities to the trip as possible,” DeVault said.
DeVault said he has been pleased with the marching band’s performances in contests and shows so far this season – including when the band finished as a finalist in the Kansas Bandmasters Association’s competition.
“If you look down the list of the bands that made finals, it’s mostly bands from northeast Kansas,” DeVault said. “For us to be in the conversation with those bands, we always feel like we’re doing everything we can to stay competitive with those schools.”
Once the band gets back from the trip to Disney World, DeVault said they will go full-swing into the indoor concert season – which is perhaps more loaded with events and competitions than marching season.
“Most people don’t know it, but second semester we do a lot of indoor stuff,” DeVault said. “Our season doesn’t really ever end; it just kind of morphs into something else.”
Spring 2020 band events
KMEA All-State Auditions - Jan 11
KSU Concert Band Clinic - Jan 24-26
DHS/DNMS/DMS Jazz Concert - Feb 3
WSU Concert Band Clinic - Feb 7-8
KMEA All State Band/Orchestra - Feb 27-29
DHS Jazz Ensemble performance at KMEA - Feb 29
DHS Concert Ensembles Performance - Mar 3
DHS Wind Ensemble side by side with KSU Wind Ensemble - Mar 4
KSHSAA Regional Solo/Ensemble Festival - March 28
KSHSAA State Large Group Festival - April 15
KSHSAA State Solo/Ensemble Festival - April 25
DHS Concert Ensemble concert - May 4
DHS Graduation - May 10