Hitting the holiday stretch, the needs of Derby residents – families and individuals alike – continues to grow in the midst of a difficult year marked by the pandemic.
While the impact on the government, hospitals and numerous business sectors has been fairly visible – from temporary shutdowns to employee furloughs – the coronavirus has certainly had an effect on personal needs as well.
At the Derby Senior Center, which facilitates the Meals on Wheels and congregate meals program (for delivery and pickup), the impact has been quite noticeable. In 2019, the center’s Meals on Wheels program served 2,894 homebound meals and 5,992 in total. As of Dec. 9, the program had already served 7,850 homebound meals (9,314 total) in 2020 – more than double the previous year’s amount.
“I am seeing a large influx of people who are needing meals and requesting meals with the strain of people not being able to see their children or have a friend that can come by who will be able to assist,” said Derby Senior Services Director BreAnna Monk, “and then people who may not have the funds or ability to get food.”
Derby Community Foundation has facilitated additional grants this year to help those organizations distributing resources for COVID response and recovery – with the senior center being one of them. DCF has also awarded grants to the Derby Recreation Commission, Derby USD 260 Food Service and Operation Holiday to help with food resources. Additionally, the DCF awarded grant funds to Guadalupe Clinic to support telemedicine visits for Derby residents and to the Salvation Army for its utility assistance program.
On top of that, Derby Community Family Services has also been working to help with food and utilities in the community. DCFS serves those in USD 260, operating the local food pantry and utility assistance program.
Ray Perry, DCFS volunteer, noted operations have been a little different in 2020. Due to COVID and the way the nonprofit operates (by appointment), he said he wasn’t sure how many people were aware DCFS was still open to assist residents through the first few months of the pandemic.
That presented a challenge to DCFS and led to its overall assistance numbers being down this year. Distributions are also down 30 percent compared to 2019, but Perry said those numbers have started to swing back up over the past few months.
“We’re starting to see the increase of the need starting about September, continuing on through now,” Perry said. “The number of new clients has increased dramatically since September.”
In September and October of 2019, food distributions total around $500 each month. September 2020 saw those numbers nearly triple to $1,752.30 while the distribution almost doubled in October 2020 ($842.20) – a major increase from the summer months. Perry noted utilities data is not up to date yet.
Monk noted the senior center has similarly seen an increase in Meals on Wheels requests, which happened almost immediately at the onset of the pandemic.
“Some of them did not even know there was a meals program there,” Monk said. “They were elated.”
For the senior center, Monk noted the main challenge in meeting
that increased need has been making sure there are enough volunteers
to deliver the meals –
and keeping them safe as well.
Neither the senior center or DCFS have loosened the guidelines for receiving their resources due to the pandemic. However, both Monk and Perry noted other changes have been made – or are in the works – to reach a broader group.
With the senior center’s Meals on Wheels, that has meant adding pantry meals to the delivery rotation. Those meals will keep for a month compared to the cold meals intended to be reheated, which have a much shorter shelf life.
DCFS assistance remains open to those in the Derby school district, but instead of food distributions being available once every three months, as of Jan. 1 the availability of distributions will change to once every month.
Continuing to get assistance helping new clients, both Monk and Perry stated their organizations remain committed to their missions.
“The year that we’ve gone through,” Perry said, “we have stayed very positive on making sure that we’re trying to provide for as many people as we can without changing our quality of service.”