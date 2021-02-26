Reporting to the city council at its Feb. 23 meeting, Derby Police Chief Robert Lee outlined what the department has seen and dealt with over the past year.
While it was reported Part I (violent) crimes were up 13 percent in 2020, Lee noted that was mainly due to an increase in theft/shoplifting. Efforts to address that, including increased foot patrols and the formation of a Shoplifting Reduction Team, have already begun to pay off. In the first two months of 2021, Lee reported theft has decreased by 43 percent.
Additionally, while Part I crimes were up in 2020, the long-term trend continued in a positive direction – with Lee reporting those numbers were 34 percent lower than where they were at in 2009, even with increases in residential and business development.
On top of that, on a year-to-year basis, traffic reports also took a positive turn from 2019 to 2020, with overall accidents down 16 percent over the past year (437 in 2019 versus 368 in 2020). Some of that, Lee said, was tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
“If you don’t have high schoolers going to high school, you don’t have the fender benders on Rock Road,” Lee said. “Less traffic, less accidents, but we’re glad to see the numbers go down regardless.”
Pedestrian accidents were also down significantly (67 percent) in 2020, and Derby PD reported zero fatality accidents for the first time in four years – though the number of individuals injured in accidents (125) increased slightly, by nine percent.
Citations for traffic violations increased seven percent in 2020, but Lee was quick to note that more than half (53 percent) of the total citations given were warnings. He also reported the department continues to monitor for unlawful use of wireless communication devices – with 61 such citations given in 2020.
One major increase in traffic-related crime was tied to charges of driving under the influence, which jumped 45 percent in 2020. Though that is a significant spike, Lee said he was not worried – as that data could also speak to more vigilance among officers.
“That doesn’t concern me a great deal actually,” Lee said. “That’s not necessarily a bad number to see go up. That means that we are probably detecting more DUI offenders. We had hired some officers from other agencies that had extensive experience in DUI enforcement and have made a significant impact on DUI arrests in our community.”
Community policing beats have played a role in addressing both traffic and theft trends over the past year, though they have led to some new initiatives during COVID as well. That includes the drive-by birthdays the department has been involved in, which Lee said will continue through the pandemic.
On top of those adjustments, a number of changes were made in-house to adapt to COVID-19 (splitting shifts among different locations, taking some reports over the phone, distributing personal PPE kits, etc.).
Along with traffic accidents seeing a significant drop due to COVID, reported offenses at Derby High School and the two middle schools were similarly down in 2020, dropping by 71 percent. Arrests, meanwhile, fell 94 percent.
Council member John McIntosh also questioned Lee about crime trends related to mental health issues. Lee reported such cases in Derby did not increase in 2020, but he sees that as an anomaly.
“I think that’s probably a temporary situation,” Lee said.
While Lee noted the department continues to plan and prepare for when those types of calls increase, it is looking to push forward with the positive trends and community policing as well. Once the pandemic lifts, Lee said the department plans to restart initiatives like the Citizen Police Academy, Safety Town, open houses and more.