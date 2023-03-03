With a growing number of Americans dealing with mental illness (one in five according to data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness), licensed therapists have seen an increasing demand for services – especially in the wake of the COVID pandemic. That includes Derby.
“I think that there’s a lot more people seeking treatment than probably prior to COVID,” said Amy Meek, licensed clinical marriage and family therapist (LCMFT)/owner of Amy Meek Family Therapy. “I think because of COVID people experienced more distress.”
By sheer volume, Meek noted the patient numbers are about the same, but the total amount of referrals and patients seeking services remains on the uptick.
Openings are hard to come by given the amount of people seeking out services, with Meek and other therapists looking for ways to get individuals the help they need.
To address the increasing service demand, Meek’s clinic has added additional graduate students – with patients sometimes starting with students and having follow-up appointments with licensed therapists, making sure those serious about seeking help are seen. The clinic is also currently working on a facility expansion so it can serve more clients.
Similarly, at The Rock Counseling, LCMFT Rik Alspaw noted the clinic continued to expand the options available as the pandemic created more issues.
“From my perspective, the initial phases of COVID, I remember thinking ‘this is going to be a brief experience.’ As it become a prolonged event, if you will, nationwide, it was a predictable outcome that anxiety would go up and people would seek more services,” Alspaw said. “Our approach to that is to try and be as available as we can.”
Through the pandemic, Alspaw and Meek noticed two similar groups struggling the most – children and older adults.
“Both of those population groups seemed to be more impacted by isolation and all of the expenses emotionally that went along with that,” Alspaw said. “I think we’re still seeing a lot of the senior adult population trying to navigate how to reintegrate in a world where there was a lot of uncertainty.”
“I see a big population with the children that would’ve been preschool. They didn’t get those years in preschool, those socialization experiences,” Meek said. “Now they’re going to kindergarten/first grade and they’re trying to navigate distress, socializations, transitions and they’re not managing those very well or regulating those well.”
While Meek’s clinic specializes more on children and families, The Rock Counseling primarily sees adolescent or older patients. Both clinics have been practicing in Derby since the early 2000s and, even outside of COVID, Meek and Alspaw noted they have witnessed a changing, more accepting public approach to therapy.
Alspaw noted a number of clinicians in the community are now more apt to recommend mental health services to their patients. so “they can get all of their struggles addressed, both medically and from a mental health standpoint.” The openness around the subject has also helped.
Generally speaking, the landscape is still shifting and improving, with both Meek and Alspaw seeing opportunities to grow and continue addressing the increase in service requests in the wake of the pandemic – like getting more involved with community actors (i.e., schools).
“I would hope that there is a greater sense of safety in people reaching out for help that whatever stigmas have been associated with therapy or counseling in the past would continue to disappear,” Alspaw said.
“I see that growth being more positive if we can try to find solutions and look toward the future,” Meek said. “How can we head things off before they become more of a problem?”
This is the second in a series looking at growing mental health issues and how they’re being handled by local entities in Derby.