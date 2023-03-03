Mental Health Service

Therapist Rik Alspaw is shown in his office at The Rock Counseling. Alspaw and other therapists continue working to provide help to a growing number of patients seeking services in recent years.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

With a growing number of Americans dealing with mental illness (one in five according to data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness), licensed therapists have seen an increasing demand for services – especially in the wake of the COVID pandemic. That includes Derby. 

“I think that there’s a lot more people seeking treatment than probably prior to COVID,” said Amy Meek, licensed clinical marriage and family therapist (LCMFT)/owner of Amy Meek Family Therapy. “I think because of COVID people experienced more distress.”

0
0
0
0
0