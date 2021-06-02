Many Derby business owners are starting the process of getting back to normal after a year of more upheaval than most have experienced in a lifetime. It is safe to say there is a new meaning for the words “business challenge.”
Kevin Payne, owner of TenderCare Lawn and Landscape, says he is just thankful that his business was able to be considered an essential business. In March of last year when the initial stranglehold of COVID started, Payne’s business was starting to enter one of the busiest seasons of the year.
“At this time last year, it was more mass confusion. Today I feel like we are in a better place,” Payne said.
The adjustments that he had to put in place – in some cases overnight – created much of that confusion.
TenderCare had to have regular meetings to talk about COVID safety and protocols that had to be implemented. Little things like shutting down an ice machine, that many employees depended on for a long time, were signs of a working environment that was not normal.
Serious challenges came from necessary and costly changes made to create a safe situation for employees like putting only one or two workers in a vehicle as opposed to three or four normally. Then, having enough vehicles to address that situation just added another challenge.
“We tried last winter to add a vehicle and many of the car lots were empty, making it very difficult,” Payne said.
Significant cost increases in products and materials for the longtime Derby lawn and landscape company created challenges. Rock, mulch and other materials the business uses have increased in price more than normal.
Payne says the price of steel used to build pools has gone up 30 percent since the beginning of the year. He says because of COVID, factories were closed down for a long time and, now that they have reopened, the demand has increased and they can’t get the workers they need as well. And that all impacts TenderCare too.
With the added stimulus income people have gotten, TenderCare has had a difficult time finding qualified help.
“It was hard to find people to work and still hard now. A lot of people were getting extra money to stay at home. Trying to find general labor is difficult,” Payne said.
With demand for his services up and the difficulty in finding people, Payne says they aren’t getting to customers they way they normally have.
He says his business did have an increase in demand for services during the pandemic period and still does today.
“A period of time last year we maybe had a 25 percent increase but when you factor in the increase in costs and the inability to get help it doesn’t feel like you are making the progress you want to,” he said.
The in-home care business
Derby residents Gus and Amy Torres, who own A Better Solution in Home Care, found that COVID presented numerous challenges because of a dramatic increase in the demand for in-home care.
The increase in demand was a good thing for their business but dealing with it presented the same challenges heard from other Derby companies. Finding people to fill the jobs that the increase created and then training them was the biggest challenge they had.
With a 60 percent increase in business the couple found that putting in new procedures and making sure that they were taking care of their current staff occupied a lot of time.
In a business that has to have one-on-one contact with people in their homes, it was vital that the personal protection equipment was being used – and being used correctly.
“Our top priority was keeping workers and clients safe,” Amy said.
They implemented new levels of screening that required caregivers to be able to answer questions correctly and have temperature checks before they could even clock in to work.
Gus says that they were able to get through the pandemic because of the way they have been doing things since they started the business. He indicated that some similar companies didn’t survive even with an increase in demand.
Amy says they have learned a lot from the pandemic, and some of the protocols they started using will continue to be used and kept as a regular part of their business.
The COVID state of mind
Derby counselor Rik Alspaw with The Rock Counseling says they, too, have seen a substantial increase in the number of people seeking counseling services. He says the dramatic shift in lifestyle that COVID created and the isolation are the big factors.
Things like travel opportunities, which were outlets for people before COVID, were taken away. Alspaw says those types of things are what most people identify with and not COVID itself. Those kinds of limitations have impacted people.
He knows that his business has seen an increase because of COVID also.
“If compared two years ago, April to this April, my case load is about 30 percent heavier than it would have been two years ago,” Alspaw said.
He says that they have been able to help people take advantage of what support networks do exist and are available. With Zoom and Skype people can include family members easier.
“It’s better than nothing,” he said.
Anxiety for teachers is an area that Alspaw recognizes as a concern. He says the best teachers want to connect with students. The screens have limited those connections considerably.
“It has been such a start, stop, start, stop situation with students and teachers. Not being able to build momentum and interaction has been a huge challenge for teachers,” he said
Alspaw thinks that we will continue to deal with the impacts of COVID for another couple of years.
“I think because of joblessness and some of the economic factors, there’s
going to be a long-term ripple effect. Particularly in the Derby/Wichita area since aircraft isn’t recovering as fast. Some people’s jobs may not even exist much longer,” he said.