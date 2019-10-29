The Derby Chamber of Commerce will host a pancake feed next month to benefit Derby Operation Holiday.
Attendees will be served all-you-can-eat pancakes, linked sausages and beverages by members of the American Legion Post 408.
The event is set from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Derby Welcome Center, 611 N. Mulberry Rd.
Entry is $5, cash only. All proceeds at the event will be split between Derby Operation Holiday and Derby Community Family Services.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring new socks as part of Derby Operation Holiday’s sock drive.