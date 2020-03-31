The Chamber of Commerce received plenty of canned good donations at its recent pancake feed, despite coronavirus-related precautions putting limits on the size of the crowd.
The annual food drive – featuring all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausages cooked up by American Legion squadron 408 – received 8,960 canned goods. Last year’s pancake feed ended with 9,062 donated goods. The donations benefit Derby Family Community Services.
The pancake feed was held March 14, a day after Sedgwick County banned gatherings of more than 250 people to help counter the COVID-19 outbreak. Two days later, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued an executive order lowering the limit to 50 people.
Chamber of Commerce President Mark Staats said the timing of the pancake feed worked out well.
“If it would have been a week later, we would have needed to cancel it,” Staats said.
With many people stuck at home, assistance is needed now more than ever, Staats said.
“Fortunately, the school district and the rest of the community stepped up.”