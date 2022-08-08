At recent graduation ceremonies, two local Derby students earned degrees from out-of-state universities.
Part of the 2,878 degrees awarded to students at Missouri State University for the spring 2022 semester, Derby’s Emily Ostmeyer graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, English, Magna Cum Laude.
Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.
Meanwhile, Derby’s Hayden Boline was among the 7,700 students receiving degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Madison commencement ceremonies, graduating with a Masters of Science in Chemical Engineering.