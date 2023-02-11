Barton Community College recently announced that 256 students have been named to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester.
Students from the area earning honors include Derby’s Tatum Boettjer and Rose Hill’s Jarron King.
To qualify for the President’s List, students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 or “A” letter scale.