The 16th annual CJ Memorial Golf Tournament was held at the Derby Golf & Country Club on Sept. 19. The event is the lone fundraising event for the CJ Memorial Foundation.
All proceeds benefit organizations that serve individuals with physical or developmental disabilities, specifically organizations that impacted the life of CJ Seitz, the tournament and the foundation’s namesake.
The 2022 tournament raised over $30,000; since 2007, the Foundation has given over $425,000 to organizations including the Derby Free Spirits, Ability Point, KETCH
and Rainbows.
Golfers enjoyed a complimentary lunch, and during the tournament, a silent auction was held with sports memorabilia, several sports and entertainment packages, golf packages and gift baskets.
First-place teams in the tournament received a $200 gift certificate to Little Buster’s Sports Bar. Second-place team members each received a $100 Davis Liquor gift certificate, and every member of the third-place teams received a green fee gift certificate to the Derby Golf & Country Club and a sleeve of golf balls.
The CJ Memorial Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization that raises funds and awareness for organizations that support children and adults living with disabilities. All members of the CJ Memorial Foundation are unpaid volunteers who support the organization to honor the memory of the foundation’s namesake, CJ Seitz. To learn more about the CJ Memorial Foundation, contact Caryn Hendry at 316-788-3781, follow on Facebook at www.facebook/C.J.Memorial or visit www.cjmemorial.com.
2022 Tournament Results
Championship Flight
1. Jerry Dale; Carlos Prieto; Pete Deleon; Jake Bay – 52
2. Chris Drum; Donnie Holtzinger; Bryson Gonzalez; Doug Johnson – 52
3. Tanner Smith; Rex Smith; Bryce Rowe; John Saindon – 54
1st Flight
1. Rusty Lane; Keith Lane; Tyler Schultz; PS Sengvilay – 59
2. Mario Navarro; Jacob Wilson; Nick McGee; Dan Strunk – 59
3. Pat Nelson; Larame Cline; Tawnya Roenbarugh; David Robertson – 60
2nd Flight
1. James Seitz; Max Seitz; John Seitz; JD Warner – 64
2. Steve Egan; Chris French; Sean Finlay; Joe Kiefer – 64
3. Ryan Trowbridge; Lee Noel; Zach Bowlin; Joe Davidson – 65