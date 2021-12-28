Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty recognized outgoing board members Justin Kippenberger and Robin Folkerts for their service on the USD 260 Board of Education at the Dec. 13 meeting.
Kippenberger was elected in November of 2017 and served January of 2018 through 2021. He chose not run for his seat again in the recent November election.
Folkerts was appointed in July of 2020 to an unexpired term and ran in November of this year to fill the unexpired two-year term. Folkerts, who was unable to attend the meeting, was defeated in the election by current school board member and President Andy Watkins.
Watkins chose to run against Folkerts for the two-year unexpired term instead of running again for his current four-year seat.