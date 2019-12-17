Whether they’ve been at it for eight months or eight years, members of the Derby Board of Education agree they’re proud to be able to serve their community.
Two outgoing members were recognized for that service at the board’s final meeting of the calendar year, Dec. 9. Jose Martinez and Althea Arvin were not re-elected to their seats in November’s elections.
Superintendent Heather Bohaty presented plaques and spoke about each outgoing board member.
“You’re not just dedicating your time; you’re devoted,” she said.
Martinez, appointed in 2011, did not seek another term and will see his seat filled by Pamela Doyle – a vice president at WSU Tech who earned 16.6% of the vote in the at-large school board member contest.
Martinez served on several committees during his time on the board, including those for wellness, technology steering and capital improvements. He also saw the development of pathway courses at DHS, the passing of two bond issues, and the opening of Derby North Middle School.
“We appreciate all you’ve done,” Bohaty said to Martinez. “You’re very much an advocate for kids, supportive of staff and have been such a valuable member of this team.”
Arvin, who was appointed in May to fill a seat left vacant by former board member Mark May, lost her re-election bid to Mark Tillison — a planning commissioner who earned 60% of votes in the head-to-head race. The seat will re-open in 2022.
Arvin served on committees including those for policy, budget, and safety and security. The board also approved new reading curriculum and numerous bond projects throughout her tenure.
“A lot of things stand out in the short amount of time getting to know you,” Bohaty said to Arvin. “Your passion and dedication and thoroughness about it. I loved all the questions you had throughout the process, and that’s part of being a board member.”
Also elected to the school board in November were Board President Tina Prunier and incumbents Matthew Joyce and Matt Hoag.
Newly elected members will be sworn in at the board’s first meeting of 2020 at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Cooper Elementary School.