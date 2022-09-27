The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will once again be bringing an Out of the Darkness walk to south central Kansas, with this year’s event to be held at Derby’s High Park on Oct. 8. The event is slated to begin at 9 a.m.
A fundraiser for the AFSP, the Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope and support. It unites communities and provides an opportunity to bring awareness to the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected individuals’ lives and the lives of their loved ones.