Normally, the summer months feature several opportunities to indulge in fair food staples – corn dogs, ice cream, lemonade and more.
COVID-19 took away those opportunities, forcing the cancellation of many county and state fairs this year (including in Kansas), but Derby businessman Danny Ottaway found a way to bring the fair to his regular customers – and provide some support through the difficult times as well.
Ottaway owns and operates Ottaway Amusement Company, which provides the full carnival experience to many of those county and state fairs. Due to COVID-19, that hasn’t been the case since Nov. 1 – but Ottawa saw no reason he couldn’t continue to cater to those jonesing for fair food.
Since July 10, Ottaway has set up one of his food stands (starting in Wichita) to sell one of those standard fair treats – funnel cakes – with $2 of the proceeds from each sale going to the Kansas Food Bank. On July 31, Ottaway moved the stand to Derby (near the intersection of Patriot and Rock Road) where it operates from noon to 10 p.m. each day.
“We’re doing really well here in Derby and we’re hoping that our numbers in Derby will compare and maybe even exceed what we did over in south Wichita,” Ottaway said.
From July 10 through July 30, while set up at the intersection of Pawnee and Seneca in Wichita, funnel cake sales helped bring in just north of $12,000 for the Kansas Food Bank.
As illustrated on signs in front of the food stand, those monetary donations have an even greater impact with the food bank, as $2 can help purchase up to eight meals for those in need.
“Cash donations are so much better than food donations to the bank because of the buying power that the food bank has. They’re able to buy food at such discounts,” Ottaway said. “There’s obviously an additional need during these times. Times are tough right now and it’s just kind of our way of giving back.”
Having the support of local community members has also helped in the fundraising efforts, Ottaway noted, as South Derby Investments LLC allowed use of its property in Derby at no charge to the food stand. Working with Summit Media Group, word has also gotten out to the point that Ottaway said there’s hardly anybody who doesn’t know about the fundraising efforts – like a family he recently ran into while walking his dogs in High Park.
Depending on sales, Ottaway said the stand in Derby may stay open through next week as long as it continues to see a good turnout. He encourages anyone missing that fair experience – or those wanting to provide a little aid to local charity – to stop by.
“This is a way that you can splurge,” Ottaway said, “satisfy your sweet tooth and all the while you’re helping feed others nutritional meals who aren’t so fortunate.”