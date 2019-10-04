Ottawa University announced students named to the spring 2019 dean’s list and honor roll at the end of September. The honors were celebrated at the 2019 fall convocation ceremony.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must be full-time degree-seeking students who have earned a minimum of 24 credit hours over the preceding two semesters at Ottawa University and earned a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Dean's honor roll students must be full-time degree-seeking students who have earned a minimum of 12 semester hours during the preceding semester and earned a semester GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Derby resident Brogan Roe Collins was named to the dean’s list and Haysville resident Kyle Dean Klinginsmith was named to the dean’s honor roll.
Ottawa University is a private Baptist liberal arts university founded in 1865 in Ottawa, Kansas.