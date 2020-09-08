A Derby High School annual (or yearbook) from 1911, the year the high school was founded, was recently sent to the district by Mississippi resident Judith Peavey. The yearbook was given to Peavey by her daughter-in-law, Amber Lank Creel, who found it among her father’s possessions after he passed away. Her father, Galen Lank, grew up in Wichita and joined the Air Force after high school The military eventually led him and his family to Mississippi, which became home. Peavey said nobody in her family knows for sure who the yearbook originally belonged to. It features the typical info and photos you’d find in a yearbook. One interesting fact — the 1911 senior class was just two people.
Original Derby High School yearbook discovered
- Informer Staff
-
-
- 1 min to read